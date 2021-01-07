Local experts weigh in on political impact of U.S. Capitol riot

HOUSTON – The counting process had barely started when protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol, a scene that played out on screens around the country and around the world.

Two professors from Prairie View A&M University weighed in on the day’s events.

“This is not what is supposed to happen in the United States,” said Michael Marshall, an assistant professor of political science. “Peaceful, orderly transition of power is a key, important part of our democracy.”

He said the effects could be felt abroad if rivals see the moment as a sign of weakness and decide to act.

“I’m more worried about, as a social scientist who studies democracy around the world, the cascading effect of this type of situation on our ability as a superpower to promote democracy elsewhere,” he said.

Another professor called it a “sad day” in the history of our nation.

“The process will continue on. The process will not be deterred,” said Eddy Carder, an assistant professor who will be teaching constitutional law. “The results of the electoral college will be confirmed and affirmed and there will be a swearing-in of President-elect Biden as there should be.”

And what about the future?

“The republic and the democracy have been amazingly resilient,” he said. “It has endured a lot of major traumas over the centuries of its existence and I have full confidence that it’s going to survive and endure this scenario.”