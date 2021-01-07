Do you recognize these Capitol rioters? Here’s how you can help authorities

HOUSTON – Do you recognize these Capitol rioters? Authorities want to hear from you if you’ve seen or know these people.

Washington D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department is looking for help to identify persons of interest responsible for Unlawful Entry offenses Wednesday on the U.S. Capitol Grounds in the 100 block of 1st Street, NW.

More photo coverage from the Capitol riot.

Images released from Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department on Jan. 7, 2021. (MPD)

Here’s more information from MPD.

If you do recognize them, contact police at (202) 727-9099/text 50411.