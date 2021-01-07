Capitol riot reactions: Houston-area businesses, organizations weigh in on turmoil

The Houston skyline is seen in this file image from 2020.

HOUSTON – Here are some of the statements released by Houston-area businesses and organizations in reaction to the Capitol riot.

More reaction coverage of the Capitol riot.

These statements are in alphabetical order,

Holocaust Museum Houston:

Holocaust Museum Houston condemns yesterday’s assault on the U.S. Capitol. As the Holocaust has demonstrated, words have consequences and a great capacity to do real harm. What began as violent rhetoric now threatens the foundation of our democratic process. We call for an end to the violence and for no further interference in the peaceful transfer of power.

At Holocaust Museum Houston, we teach the dangers of hatred, prejudice, and apathy. This mission remains crucial and reminds us of our collective responsibility to promote social justice, human dignity, and a more humane society.

Today, we ask ourselves and our community: what action will you take to stand up for our democracy? In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “We will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”

Houston Independent School District:

We remain shocked and disheartened by the tragic turn of events that unfolded at our nation’s Capitol yesterday. My heart is heavy after seeing the loss of life, destruction and riotous behavior that occurred. I know many of our students and staff are equally shaken by what we all witnessed.

Our future hope for strong and just leadership lies with the children who are learning in our classrooms today. That is why HISD focuses on educating the whole child, so that our students may learn what it means to live and lead with integrity, honor, and respect for this nation’s democratic principles.

We also celebrate the broad array of cultures and ethnicities that make our district unique and diverse. We understand that we are enriched by the dignified sharing of varied viewpoints. We must be the example for the sake of our children, because they are tomorrow’s stewards of local, state and national government.

League of Women Voters of Texas:

The peaceful transition of power is not a partisan issue. It is a democracy issue. The League cannot stand by as our democracy is threatened. I am very proud to stand with over 12,000 Texans who are involved with the League of Women Voters of Texas in support of our mission: Empowering Voters. Defending Democracy. We are 101 years strong in Texas and our work is needed more than ever.

Looking forward to the Texas 87th Legislature, the League’s priority issues are voting rights & election laws and fair redistricting, key components of the democratic process. We encourage all Texans to be part of this process.

The Montrose Center:

We’re hoping for peace and safety tonight in Washington D.C. and throughout the rest of the country. — the Montrose Center (@MontroseCenter) January 7, 2021

This is a developing story.