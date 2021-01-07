‘Both of us felt disturbed’: Local couple attending Trump’s rally recalls protest at US Capitol

HOUSTON – A Houston-area couple was in Washington, D.C. as riots erupted on Wednesday.

“Both of us felt disturbed. It did not reflect us, for sure, and it didn’t reflect all the people that we saw there,” said Don Al Middlebrook.

Don and Karen Middlebrook from Wharton were nearby.

“We were there to support America,” said Don Al Middlebrook.

The couple traveled to Washington, D.C. to attend President Trump’s event.

“We did not come to be a part of any violence or riots or anything like that,” said Karen Middlebrook.

They said even when people moved to the US Capitol, from what they saw, it remained peaceful.

“They were already up there starting to climb the scaffolding and got up on the steps and people just waving Trump flags, I saw somebody waving a Texas flag,” said Don Al Middlebrook.

It wasn’t until Don and Karen got back to their hotel room, they saw the chaos and violence inside the US Capitol.

Now, they said it’s time for Americans to unite.

“This is the way it’s going to be if that’s exactly what happens and probably will. We’ve had presidents in our lifetime that we don’t agree with, but we pray for our leaders. That’s what we have to do,” said Don Al Middlebrook.