Carnival cancels cruises through April -- or later -- due to COVID-19

HOUSTON – Carnival has canceled all cruises from U.S. ports through April 30, 2021, the cruise line said.

The cruise line said travelers should look for an email or check with their travel agent for more details.

“As we confer with industry partners and regulators on the protocols and procedures that will guide our operations when we resume sailing, we will continue to make information available (here),” the post reads. “Thank you for your continued understanding and support.”

Carnival has repeatedly pushed back sail dates locally and across the U.S. as the COVID-19 pandemic has continued.

