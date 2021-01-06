64ºF

Local News

Carnival cancels cruises through April -- or later -- due to COVID-19

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: Carnival, cruise, Galveston
photo

HOUSTON – Carnival has canceled all cruises from U.S. ports through April 30, 2021, the cruise line said.

The cruise line said travelers should look for an email or check with their travel agent for more details.

“As we confer with industry partners and regulators on the protocols and procedures that will guide our operations when we resume sailing, we will continue to make information available (here),” the post reads. “Thank you for your continued understanding and support.”

Carnival has repeatedly pushed back sail dates locally and across the U.S. as the COVID-19 pandemic has continued.

MORE ON CARNIVAL CRUISES AND THE PANDEMIC.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: