State creates map to help patients find COVID-19 vaccine provider

HOUSTON – The push to get the COVID-19 vaccine is moving into high gear now, so the next challenge is finding a provider, a hospital or medical clinic or even a pharmacy that will give you the vaccine.

To help all of us, the Texas Department of State Health Services has set up an interactive map that makes it easy to find a provider in your neighborhood.

To use it, you simply begin clicking on the map over the Houston area.

The map will zoom closer and closer to the metro area with each click.

When you get close enough to see the different cities and suburban areas, just hover over your part of town and then click on one of the dots in your area.

Up pops a location of the provider, along with the phone number to call to book an appointment, the address of the provider and what kind of provider you are looking at, pharmacy, doctor’s office, medical clinic or hospital.

The website even tells you how many doses of the vaccine that particular provider has been given by the state.

Now, that you know where to go, it’s important you call that location first before going in. You will need to schedule an appointment through the provider.