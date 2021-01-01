Houston Newsmakers: Houston-area nonprofits receive nearly 100 million dollars

Prairie View A & M University was a big winner toward the end of 2020 when it was awarded 50 million dollars by the Mackenzie Scott Foundation. That one time unrestricted gift was put to work immediately. “We carved off a piece of it, ten million dollars, to get it to our students as quickly as possible to alleviate some of the financial problems that they were experiencing because of COVID,” said Dr. Ruth Simmons, President of Prairie View A & M University. “So it meant all the world to be able to do that for our students and to do it so quickly without restrictions.” It was the first of many generous gifts for several Houston area organizations.

Happy days for Houston Area nonprofits

50 million dollars-Prairie View A & M University

18 million dollars-YMCA of Greater Houston

15 million dollars-Goodwill Industries Houston

7 million dollars-Easter Seals of Greater Houston

? Meals on Wheels Montgomery County

YMCA of Greater Houston

After an aggressive pivot on priorities because of the pandemic, the YMCA of Greater Houston now has a much needed cushion for programs. “This couldn’t have come at a better time to just reinforce that doing the right thing at the right time when it’s needed most, is the right thing to do and that it can be rewarded,” said Steve Ives, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Houston. “But as well giving us the confidence to stay the course going forward.”

Goodwill Industries Houston

Goodwill Houston is another of those deeply entrenched Houston organizations receiving funding. Steve Lufburrow is the President and CEO and recounts his thoughts when told of his 15 million dollar award. We need to rejoice for a couple of days and take this moment and be thankful and then we have to start planning on what’s next with these dollars, that you know are unrestricted so it can be used for anything, but I want it to be used for the good of our mission.”

Easter Seals of Greater Houston and Meals on Wheels Montgomery County

Elise Hough is the CEO of Easter Seals of Greater Houston and says their focus on helping families deal with Covid issues remains key. “We were really lucky to get funding to help fund over 25-hundred families with direct assistance, paying their bills, paying their mortgage, making sure they don’t have to stay six hours in a food bank line when they have a child with a disability” The final Houston area organization receiving funds is Meals on Wheels Montgomery County which since 1973 has been doing more than just delivering meals. Their goal is to “foster independence and dignity for homebound seniors” by combating issues of aging, hunger, loneliness and loss of independence.

Ruth Simmons, Ph.D., President, Prairie View A & M University

Stephen Ives, President & CEO, YMCA of Greater Houston

Steve Lufburrow, President & CEO, Goodwill Industries Houston

Elise Hough, CEO Easter Seals of Greater Houston

Summer Day, President & CEO Meals on Wheels Montgomery County

