Galveston nixes Mardi Gras 2021 celebration amid COVID-19 concerns

HOUSTON – You can say goodbye to Mardi Gras Galveston in 2021.

Galveston city council unanimously voted Tuesday to approve canceling next year’s Mardi Gras celebration amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was originally scheduled for Feb. 5-16, 2021.

The city plans to resume the festivities after the virus has been contained.

Special event permits have been placed on hold in the city since March 2020.

Over the last few months, many krewes and sponsors pulled back out of safety concerns for their members and the public.

The Knights of Momus canceled the Momus Grand Night Parade, coronation and ball. While the Mystic Krewe of Aquarius raised concerns about participating amid coronavirus.

In fact, the city of New Orleans called off all 2021 Mardi Gras parades.