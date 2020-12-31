3 dead in three separate overnight homicides across Houston, authorities say

A man was shot to death in the parking lot of a club on West Fuqua Street.

HOUSTON – Three different people were killed in three separate homicides across the Houston area. According to authorities, there was a fatal shooting and a possible beating in southwest Houston and a stabbing in southeast Houston.

West Fuqua homicide

The incident happened around 1:46 a.m. Thursday at the Red Rooster Club on West Fuqua Street and Almeda Road, authorities said.

Police said they were called out to the scene after reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found the 35-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot. Police said he was given CPR but did not survive his injuries.

Investigators said there was an altercation inside the club, which escalated and ended in gunfire in the parking lot.

Authorities will also be reviewing surveillance footage in hopes of identifying the shooter. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

A man was stabbed to death at a home on Globe Street police said. (KPRC)

Globe Street stabbing

At another scene earlier in the night, a man was stabbed to death.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. at a home on Globe Street and Minnesota Street in southeast Houston, authorities said.

Investigators said they got a call about a stabbing, and when they arrived, they found a man with a stab wound in his abdomen. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Police believe the man lives in the home, but they are getting conflicting statements from the three people who were also home at the time of the incident.

According to the information police have, police said the man is believed to have gotten home from a club. One of the witnesses told police the man went outside and came back inside with stab wounds. However, police said they found no blood outside but there is blood all over the house.

Police said they were also told that the victim showed the witnesses his wound before collapsing on the floor.

Authorities said two of the three witnesses are heavily intoxicated.

Investigators are still working to learn more details.

A woman was found dead in the middle of the street on Bissonnet, according to police. (KPRC)

Bissonnet woman shot

In southwest Houston, a woman was found dead in the middle of the street, according to police.

Authorities said she was found lying across from an apartment complex around 1:15 a.m. Thursday on Bissonnet Street and Braeswood Boulevard.

Police said they believe the woman was hit by an object due to injuries to her forehead. Authorities said the incident may have been a beating. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman has not been identified but they believe she is in her 40s.

Investigators are still working to learn more information about the circumstances leading up to the woman’s death.

Anyone with information on any of the cases is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS(8477).