Texans temporarily restrict facilities after 2 players test positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans are taking precautions, as players will not be allowed in the facility Wednesday.

Over the weekend, Whitney Mercilus and Eric Murray tested positive for COVID-19. Per interim head coach, Romeo Crennel, both men have mild symptoms and are recovering.

“They don’t seem to have any serious symptoms,” Crennel said. “They got the milder things; the headaches, the body aches.”

In an abundance of caution, the facilities are shut down to players. They will have an hour walk through with masks on the field, but will not enter the facility.

“They are not using the facility,” Crennel said. “They will come in, we go to the field, we walk through, and they leave. We’re hoping to cut down on the interaction between players when not on the football field.”

The Texans are set to host the Titans this Sunday.