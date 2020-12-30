Mother still fighting for justice after crash kills husband, 2 children

ANGLETON, Texas – One mother is doing everything she can to stay strong. The holiday season is supposed to be a joyous one, but one mother of two is mourning the loss of her children and husband after a tragic accident in Angleton. Now, this mother is fighting for accountability.

“I think about them every second of the day. I miss them so much,” Monica Mendez said.

Mendez lost her 4-year-old son Cameron, 2-year-old daughter Camila and 34-year-old husband Justin Pena on Nov. 28.

A month later, she is still fighting for answers and continue to mourn her loss.

“My son, I never fell in love so hard with anybody. He loved me so much, and he was the greatest kid in the world,” Mendez said.

Cameron had just turned 4-years-old. Cameron, Camila and Pena were in a car driving home that night. Mendez was expecting a call from Pena because she was out of town.

“He was supposed to let me know (so I could) say goodnight to the kids because I happened to be out of town,” Mendez said.

Instead, Mendez got a call from law enforcement officials.

“(Law enforcement officials) told me that there was an accident. None of them made it,” Mendez said.

Mendez’s attorneys said and the two children and Pena were in a car driving near 288 and County Road 220 when the driver of a Ford F250 crashed into them. While the driver survived, attorneys said, Mendez’s family did not. Mendez spent the holidays remembering them.

“Justin, he was so funny and crazy,” Mendez laughed while in tears. “And I loved him so much. My daughter, she was everything to me. She was my little twin. She had my attitude, she was my everything.”

Mendez’s attorneys claim the other driver was intoxicated. They filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

So far, no charges have yet been filed.

”I’m at a standstill and I don’t know how to take it. It’s been a month,” Mendez said.

Texas DPS investigators told KPRC 2 the investigation is still active and ongoing, and deputies are continuing to work on potential charges. For now, Mendez’s attorneys are hoping criminal charges against the driver will be filed and that the TABC will also investigate.

For now, this holiday was tough for Mendez.

“I tried. I actually went to my family’s house, but there were so many kids and everybody with their kids, and I couldn’t take it. I stayed maybe an hour, and I went home because I’m not ready for that,” Mendez explained.

This mother said despite the pain, she will not stop fighting to get justice.

“I hope (the driver) pays and goes to jail for what he did because I have nothing,” Mendez said.

Mendez said Pena was the breadwinner of the family. She buried her loved ones earlier this month. Mendez’s sister started a GoFundMe page for Mendez. Click here if you would like to donate.