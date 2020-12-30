LIVE: Mayor Turner, other officials address COVID-19 vaccine questions and concerns

HOUSTON – Several Texas and local elected officials representing some of the communities that have been hit the hardest by the coronavirus pandemic will receive their COVID-19 vaccinations at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is expected to be one of the speakers at a news conference where, “UT System and UTHealth leaders, along with the elected officials, will provide factual information about the COVID-19 vaccines, including vaccine safety, who is eligible to receive the two-dose vaccine, and why everyone who is eligible - especially those in higher-risk categories, should choose to be vaccinated.”

Turner will not be among those receiving the vaccine. He has said he plans to publicly take his vaccine as soon as he is eligible.

The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a live stream of the event.