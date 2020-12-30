Deputies fired at while responding to reports of woman being shot, HCSO says

HOUSTON – A SWAT team is surrounding an east Harris County home after deputies said they received a call about a woman being shot.

Deputies said they were dispatched to the 14300 block of Lourdes Drive after receiving reports of a shooting.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they began to approach the residence and an unknown suspect fired at them, investigators said.

According to HCSO, the suspect has barricaded himself inside the residence. Deputies at the scene can be heard on a megaphone saying, “Louis, come out of the house. We are here to help you, not hurt you.”

The status of the woman is currently unknown. Expect a large police and deputy presence in the area.