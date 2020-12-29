Doctor unable to get coronavirus vaccine at his hospital turns to pharmacy for shot

Dr. Lance Blau is seen getting his coronavirus shot in Katy, Texas, on Dec. 24, 2020.

HOUSTON – A doctor who has been treating coronavirus patients said his hospital has not offered him the vaccine, so he decided to head to a pharmacy to get the shot.

Dr. Lance Blau has diabetes, and his wife, Emily, is 19-weeks pregnant. They said they wanted to get the COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible since they are both in the high risk categories.

Blau said that when his hospital hadn’t made the vaccine available to him after more than a week after doses arrived in Texas, his wife started searching for other providers.

She found an H-E-B pharmacy in Katy that was willing to provide him with the vaccine. Within 24 hours, he had the shot.

