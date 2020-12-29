Doctor unable to get coronavirus vaccine at his hospital turns to pharmacy for shot

HOUSTON – A doctor who has been treating coronavirus patients said his hospital has not offered him the vaccine, so he decided to head to a pharmacy to get the shot.
Dr. Lance Blau has diabetes, and his wife, Emily, is 19-weeks pregnant. They said they wanted to get the COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible since they are both in the high risk categories.
Blau said that when his hospital hadn’t made the vaccine available to him after more than a week after doses arrived in Texas, his wife started searching for other providers.
She found an H-E-B pharmacy in Katy that was willing to provide him with the vaccine. Within 24 hours, he had the shot.