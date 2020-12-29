6-year-old boy from Spring at center of Amber Alert found safe, deputies say

SPRING, Texas – The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said a 6-year-old boy at the center of an Amber Alert Monday has been found safe.

Authorities said Preston Fears was last seen in the 3100 block of Clear Wing Court around 10:09 p.m. and was taken by Brandon Spears, 37. Investigators said the suspect, who is the ex-boyfriend of the child’s mom, beat the woman up before kidnapping him. He has no relationship with the mother or the child.

According to Houston police, the child was found during a traffic stop near Crosstimbers near 45. After driving away, police said the suspect was stopped by officers near Aldine Westfield and 1960.

Pct. 4 said Spears was taken into custody and the boy has been reunited with his mother and grandfather. Authorities said Spears will be charged with kidnapping and assault family violence.

Authorities said Spears had warrants out for his arrest and is known for having violent tendencies. He was arrested three times in the last eight years in Harris County, investigators said.