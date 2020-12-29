17-year-old boy dies after gunman fires several shots into vehicle in Galveston, police say

GALVESTON, Texas – An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy was killed Monday in a shooting in Galveston, according to the police.

Galveston police said they were notified that an injured teen, identified as Montrell Grimes, arrived at the Joe Max Taylor Law Enforcement Facility, needing medical attention for an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen area.

Investigators learned the shooting happened in the 3700 block of Ball Street. Police said a male approached the vehicle that Grimes was sitting inside of, pulled out a handgun and fired several shots into the vehicle.

Grimes was taken to UTMB Health where he later died, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Galveston Police Department criminal investigations division at 409-765-3765 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.