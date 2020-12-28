Rosenberg mother asking for justice after son robbed, stabbed 20 times

A Rosenberg mother is asking for justice after her son was robbed and stabbed 20 times

Leslie Garcia says her son Christian, 20, is in the hospital recovering but has had to undergo multiple surgeries.

When you’re in a situation like that it just feels like it’s a bad dream,” said Garcia.

Garcia tells KPRC Christian was friends with one of his attackers and was asked to pick him up.

When he arrived there were three men total waiting.

“He went to pick them up and the two other people got in the backseat and he started driving,” said Garcia.

One of the men asked to stop and use the restroom near the Fort Bend County Fair Grounds and Highway 36 in Rosenberg but Garcia believes it was all a ploy to get Christian to pull over.

“The friend got back in the passenger seat and just started stabbing him. They then pulled him out and started beating him,” Garcia said.

The men allegedly stole Christian’s wallet and asked for his Debit card pin number. He was then thrown in the backseat.

Garcia claims the men planned to take Christian to a field and execute him.

“When he heard what they were discussing, as far what they were going to do to him, he jumped out of the vehicle,” Garcia said.

Garcia was able to get up and run and eventually found help. He was later rushed to the hospital.

Two of the three men involved have been arrested according to Garcia but one remains on the run.

Garcia said the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s office is investigating.

KPRC called FBSO to confirm but our calls were never returned.

Christian is expected to survive but has had 5 surgeries while in the hospital and does not have insurance.

The family has set up a gofundme to help pay for the medical expenses. If you would like to help you can visit:

https://gofund.me/2405161a