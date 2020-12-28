Police searching for man accused of stealing from store, attacking good Samaritan who tried to stop him

Police are searching for this man, who is wanted in connection with a robbery.

HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection to a robbery that left another person injured Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 8:35 a.m. at a store in the 15700 block of Bellaire Boulevard in Harris County, police said.

According to authorities, the man walked into the business and started stealing clothes and other merchandise items.

Police said another person saw what was happening and locked the door to the business. When the man tried to leave and couldn’t, authorities said he attacked the witness, injuring that person’s eyes.

The witness then unlocked the door and the man ran from the scene, police said.

Officers said the thief was wearing a black beanie, what appeared to be a black and silver jack and a red shirt underneath.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the man’s identification or arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.