HOUSTON – A man is dead after he was struck while crossing the street in west Houston Sunday, police said.

Officers said it happened around 10:55 p.m. near the Westheimer and Dunvale intersection.

According to investigators, the driver who hit the victim said that he didn’t see the man walking. Witnesses said the driver was speeding but police have not confirmed that.

The driver stayed at the scene until police arrived, investigators said. Police said he has not been charged.