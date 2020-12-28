Houston-area renters facing eviction should check this website

HOUSTON – Some renters in the Houston area are facing eviction amid the tough economic times brought on by the pandemic.

Leaders spoke Monday to remind people facing eviction of the assistance programs that are available.

“Harris County initiated over a dozen programs in response to the pandemic, whether its direct assistance, rental relief, digital access, small business aid, workforce development, the bottom line is we stand ready to support our community,” said Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia.

Garcia said anyone facing eviction should visit stoptxeviction.org or call 800-733-8394.