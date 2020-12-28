Fans exclusively sold at Home Depot recalled due to blades detaching during use, company says

HOUSTON – King of Fans is recalling its Hampton Bay Mara ceiling fan due to an injury hazard, according to the company.

The recall involves the Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Indoor/Outdoor ceiling fans in the following finishes: matte white, matte black, black and polished nickel. The company said the fans also came with a white color changing integrated LED light and a remote control

The fans, which are exclusively sold at Home Depot stores nationwide, are being recalled due to the blades detaching from the fan while in use, posing an injury hazard to consumers, according to King of Fans.

The company was made aware of the defect after receiving 47 reports of the blades detaching from the fans. The company also received two reports of the fan blade hitting a consumer and four reports of the blade causing property damage.

The defective fans were sold at Home Depot stores nationwide and online at homedepot.com from April 2020 through October 2020 for about $150.

The company is asking all consumers to immediately stop using the ceiling fans and inspect the fans using the instructions at www.kingoffans.com/MaraRecall.htm. The company said if consumers notice blade movement or uneven gaps between the blades and fan body or movement of the clip during the inspection, to please contact King of Fans for a free replacement ceiling fan.

Here are the UPC numbers for the recalled ceiling fans, which are printed on a silver rating label located on the top of the fan housing assembly: