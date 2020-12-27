HCSO: Man in custody after wife fatally shot at Spring home

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

SPRING, Texas – A man is in custody after his wife was fatally shot Saturday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 5 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 19500 block of Lockridge in reference to a shooting. On arrival, deputies located a woman deceased in the home.

The woman’s husband was detained at the scene, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a post on social media.

A child was found unharmed in the home, Gonzalez said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.