HPD: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Houston restaurant

HOUSTON – One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in southwest Houston.

The incident occurred inside a restaurant in the 9600 block of Bissonet Street, near Ponderosa Lane.

The gunman walked into the restaurant and fired multiple rounds, killing one woman and injuring a man, according to Houston police. The gunman fled the scene on foot.

The woman died at the scene. The male victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment in unknown condition.

Investigators said they don’t yet know whether the incident was a random or targeted shooting.