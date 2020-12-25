Houston family hospitalized after Christmas tamale tradition causes carbon monoxide poisoning

HOUSTON – A Houston family spent Christmas morning receiving treatment for carbon monoxide poisoning.

At approximately 4:48 a.m. Friday, fire crews were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 3900 block of Hollister Road in reference to a hazmat incident. Once on scene, firefighters located seven members of a family, four adults and three children, suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning. One of the adults was reported unconscious at the scene.

The victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The family’s neighbor said the family had cooked tamales on a barbecue pit outside their apartment. When they were done cooking, the family brought the pit inside their apartment while the ashes were still smoking.