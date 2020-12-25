Here is where Houstonians head for last-minute Christmas shopping

HOUSTON – Twas the night before Christmas and in the year 2020, as far as last-minute shoppers go, there were plenty. And for many of them, Walgreen’s was the place to go.

“This is the last possible option for me. We tried lots of other stores but this was it. I have to make it work”, Rosie Jackson said.

Forget about the perfect gift, on Christmas Eve, it’s any gift at all. For instance, how about a pink plastered piggy bank with the Texas flag on it.

You could get your hubby his own official Texas Rangers badge.

You could get him every shot glass known to man or maybe get him the ultimate, the Richard Simmons edition Chia Pet.

All of these last-minute Christmas gifts are for sale at Walgreen’s.

Whatever you buy, whatever you find, you’ll probably be ahead of Rene Gomez, who brought his wife with him to shop for her.

“He doesn’t know what to get me for Christmas, so I come out with him every year to pick out my gifts. I know what to get him, but he never knows what to get me. So, here we are,” Rene’s wife Percilla said smiling sweetly.

And then there’s Dan McCulley, who doesn’t feel one bit bad about shopping on this night.

“I’ll tell you why I don’t feel bad. We are men and men put off everything till the very last, possible minute. It’s the perfect excuse. Hey, we are men,” Dan said.

That’s right Dan, you go man.

So if you are shopping late, don’t be ashamed, just get out there and get it done.

Merry Christmas everyone!