Chambers County receives first shipments of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas – Multiple healthcare facilities across Chambers County received the first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, according to a news release.

The 1,000 doses will be given to health care workers who have been working on the front line throughout the pandemic.

According to the release, registered vaccine providers have been working with the Chambers County Public Health to “ensure all Phase 1 workers are identified.”

“Chambers County Public Health has been working for months on a local COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, and we will work diligently with our local healthcare providers and facilities to ensure timely and efficient distribution in an equitable manner,” states Health Services Director Mary Beth Bess. “DSHS has established an Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel (EVAP) who predetermines what populations will receive the vaccine and in what order. We will follow their recommendations and vaccinate as we receive allocations,” states Bess.

Nursing home residents and workers will be vaccinated through federal pharmacy partnerships, the county said.

According to the county, the second phase of vaccinations is expected to begin in January, if the vaccine supply allows.

County officials said health care workers should reach out to their employers in order to schedule vaccines or be referred to a local registered vaccine provider.

“We want our residents to know that we will give updates on local vaccine availability and allocations as we receive them, and keep them informed on when it is their turn to be vaccinated,” states Local Health Authority Dr. Clay Brown. “Until that time we all need to wear masks, limit gatherings, wash our hands, and work together to slow the spread to protect our community.”