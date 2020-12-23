Two dead, 1 injured after wrong-way crash in south Houston

Two women are dead and another is injured after a wrong-way crash in south Houston.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the new 288 toll road near the 610 intersection, according to authorities.

According to authorities, they received reports of the wrong-way driver heading north in the southbound lanes. Shortly after the initial reports, police said a woman called them saying she had been hit by the driver and was pinned inside her vehicle.

When the Houston Fire Department arrived on the scene, they had to cut the woman out of her vehicle and she was transported to a hospital with leg injuries, police said.

According to authorities, the wrong-way vehicle flipped after the initial impact, killing the two women inside.

“They’re in their early 20′s,” said Lt. R. Wilkins with the Houston Police Department. “It’s a sad scene. VCD, our Vehicle Crime Division is there, they did a good investigation. (It’s) just a really sad, tragic deal, so big prayers for everybody.”

The road was closed as investigators and crews worked to clear the scene, but it has since reopened.