HOUSTON – A fallen Harris County deputy who dedicated his life to serving the community is being honored with a U.S. Post Office being renamed after him.

President Donald Trump has now signed a bill into law naming a post office after Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.

The bill, passed with unanimous support in the House and Senate along with being co-sponsored by the entire Texas congressional delegation, will change the name of the office on Addicks Howell Road near Highway 6.

Dhaliwal was killed in the line of duty in September 2019.