Couple dead after argument ends in apparent murder-suicide, police say

HOUSTON – A man and woman were found dead in a vehicle following what police are calling an apparent murder-suicide.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Woodlake Townhomes on Westerland Drive and Westheimer.

Investigators said the man and woman had been dating on and off for about a year and had a “somewhat volatile” relationship.

Sgt. Joshua Horn with the Houston Police Department Homicide Division said the person who called 911 reported hearing the woman say “no, no, no” before the gunshots.

Police said the woman’s roommate heard the couple screaming at each other prior to shots being fired. When she went to check, she found both of them dead inside a Ford Mustang with gunshot wounds to their heads, police said.

Officers said both the man and woman appeared to be in their early 20s. Their identities have not yet been released.