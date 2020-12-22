Family of 4, including 3-year-old boy, hospitalized with possible carbon monoxide poisoning, officials say

Cy-Fair Fire Department responds to home for possible carbon monoxide poisoning on Dec. 22, 2020.

HOUSTON – A 3-year-old boy was among a family of four that was hospitalized Tuesday after a portable generator was stored improperly, according to the Cy-Fair Fire Department.

The incident was reported around 12:30 p.m. in the 17000 block of Cairnlassie.

Officials said firefighters found the family at the home, suffering from possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

Officials said the family was taken to Memorial Hermann Downtown. Officials said one person is in critical condition and the other three are serious but in stable condition, including the child.

Firefighters found the portable generator in-use without proper ventilation in the garage of the home. They believe this is what caused the family to become ill.

“Never run a generator indoors or partly enclosed areas,” Cy-Fair Fire Department tweeted.