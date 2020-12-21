These 4 Houston barbecue joints among the best in the state, according to Texas Monthly

HOUSTON – Texas is home to top-tier barbecue. And in Houston, you can find some crowd favorites.

Texas Monthly released its annual Top 50 Barbecue Joints in Texas, which is based on quality and taste. Restaurants on the list offer a range of barbecue fare, from brisket to pork ribs to sausage to chicken.

But, the barbecue menu in Texas is expanding with the “addition of real turkey breasts, a renaissance in beef ribs, and a full-on embrace of pork steaks and chops,” said Daniel Vaughn, the author behind the list.

This year, Houston has four entries. Here are the BBQ joints that made the Top 50:

1. Gatlin’s BBQ

Opened: 2010

Pitmaster: Greg Gatlin, 37

Method: Hickory and oak; indirect-heat pit

Pro tip: Avoid the lunch rush unless you love long, slow lines.

Rating: 4

3510 Ella Blvd, 713-869-4227. Mon–Fri 11–3 & 5–9, Sat 11–9 or till meat runs out.

2. Pinkerton’s Barbecue

Opened: 2016

Pitmaster: Grant Pinkerton, 28

Method: Mesquite and post oak; offset smoker

Pro tip: Stay late and enjoy a cocktail from the bar.

Rating: 4.25

504 Airline Dr, 713-802-2000. Wed & Thur 11–9, Fri & Sat 11–10, Sun 11–9.

3. The Pit Room

Opened: 2016

Pitmasters: Michael Sambrooks, 31, and Bramwell Tripp, 33

Method: Post oak; offset smoker

Pro tip: Order the house-made chicharrones and drizzle them with hot sauce.

Rating: 4.25

1201 Richmond Ave, 281-888-1929. Open 7 days 11–9.

4. Roegels Barbecue Co.

Opened: 2014

Pitmaster: Russell Roegels, 44

Method: Post oak; indirect-heat pit

Pro tip: Roegels loves to talk shop—chat him up and you will learn a lot about barbecue.

Rating: 4.5

2223 S. Voss Rd, 713-977-8725. Mon-Sat 11–8, Sun 11–6 or till meat runs out.