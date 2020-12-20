New York City-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to open first Texas shop in Houston’s Rice Village

New York City-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream will open its first Texas shop in Houston’s Rice Village next year.

The cult-favorite ice cream brand will open its doors at 2565 Amherst St, in Rice Village, sometime in spring 2021.

Launched as a food truck in 2008, the beloved ice cream concept has since grown to include some 20 brick-and-mortar shops and food trucks located in and around New York City and Los Angeles.

Van Leeuwen offers over 30 dairy and vegan ice cream flavors “made with only quality ingredients using only simple recipes,” according to a release. “Best of all, these incredible flavors are made without any junk.”

Popular flavors include Chocolate Fudge Brownie (vegan), Cookie Crumble Strawberry Jam (vegan), Honeycomb, Earl Grey Tea and Mocha Cookie Crumble.

The Rice Village location is set to open with a new flavor created to celebrate Van Leeuwen’s expansion to Texas.

“We couldn’t be happier to be expanding to the Houston area. With its established ties, walkability, and bustling community, we knew Rice Village was perfect for our first venture into the Lone Star state,” said CEO and co-founder, Ben Van Leeuwen. “For over 12 years we’ve been committed to bringing our customers good ice cream that makes you feel good, and we can’t wait to serve Rice Village, come spring.”

For Van Leeuwen’s full menu, click here.