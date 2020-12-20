Family looking for answers after 27-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash in NE Houston

HOUSTON – The Chapa family is asking for the public’s help in locating the person involved in a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of 27-year-old Jessica Chapa. The incident happened Tuesday near the 6200 block of Tidwell.

“Right here, this face every day when I came home is not going to be there no more that’s what I’m going to miss,” said Jessica’s father Juvenal Chapa.

Jessica was driving a green jeep when a Gold pickup traveling northbound struck her vehicle as she was headed westbound. She was ejected from her Jeep and died at the scene.

The driver failed to stop and render aid.

“He hit her and he left, left her there for dead,” said Juvenal. “I’m asking for the citizens of Houston in the northeast community here to help somebody saw something, somebody knows something.”

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to call the Houston Police Department Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072.