KPRC 2 viewers submitted photos of their decorated gingerbread houses this holiday season.

HOUSTON – The season of sugar plums, gumdrops and peppermint sticks is upon us.

That means many KPRC 2 viewers are decorating gingerbread houses together as a family.

We asked our viewers to share some photos of their festive creations.

Check out the gallery to see photos that were shared.