Family, friends seeking justice for woman killed in hit-and-run near the Galleria

HOUSTON – Family and friends of Kathy Lynn, 63, are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for her death.

“It’s a shock to everyone. It rips a hole in the fabric of your life. You got a hole in your soul that you can’t really replace,” said close friend Fred Aguilar.

Lynn was hit and killed Thursday while crossing the street near the intersection of Westheimer Road and Interstate 610 in the Galleria area.

The driver responsible never stopped to help and render aid and remains on the run.

“As a medical professional, I know that first five minutes after an accident are so crucial to sometimes helping a patient survive,” Aguilar said.

Lynn’s death was one of several hit and run crashes in the Houston area this week

Sean Teare, the Chief of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit, said they have been searching for the driver of a gold pick-up truck involved in a separate crash in the 6200 block of Tidwell since Tuesday.

“The driver of the Jeep was ejected and died on the scene and that truck left,” said Teare. “In that case, we got some pretty good leads.”

Teare said video evidence would be instrumental in finding the driver in Lynn’s case.

“Anytime you get involved in anything on the street of Westheimer in Houston you got to know there’s going to be surveillance footage,” Teare said.

Teare had a message for the drivers responsible in both cases: “There’s no statute of limitations on this. We’re not going to stop looking for you.”

If you have any information in either one of these cases, you’re asked to call the Houston Police Department.