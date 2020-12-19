Bush airport named TSA’s 2020 Airport of the Year for the second consecutive year

HOUSTON – George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston is the 2020 Airport of the Year, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The TSA team in Houston consists of more than 1,100 employees, which includes TSA officers, inspectors, canine handlers, explosives experts, managers and program analysts.

This marks the second consecutive year IAH receives this recognition.

The award recognizes team achievements in key operations and mission support functions, such as measurable improvements, superior performance, notable innovation and significant operational improvements in support of TSA’s mission.

“We are honored to be named TSA’s 2020 Airport of the year,” Houston Airports Director Mario Diaz said. “On behalf of the entire team at Bush Airport and the traveling public, I also congratulate the George Bush Intercontinental Airport TSA team for their invaluable commitment to safety and efficiency throughout this challenging year. We truly appreciate their unwavering dedication to their duties.”