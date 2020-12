Calvin Rashall was last located on Dec. 10 in the Westchase area of Houston.

HOUSTON – A 20-year-old man on the Autism spectrum is missing the Houston area, according to his family.

Calvin Rashall was last seen Dec. 10 in the Westchase area. His family believes Rashall is a suicide risk after being off his medication.

Rashall’s family said he is bipolar and functions cognitively and socially at about the level of a 14-year-old child. He is described as six-foot, 275 pounds.

Anyone with information on Rashall’s whereabouts is asked to call police.