Houston awards $5 million to the creative community

HOUSTON – Houston is providing $5 million to artists, cultural organizations, music venues and musicians for COVID-19 relief.

The Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, in collaboration with the Houston Arts Alliance (HAA) and the Mid-America Arts Alliance (MAAA), distributed federal CARES funds to 691 recipients. The total includes 226 artists, 308 musicians, 36 music venues and 121 arts and cultural organizations.

The relief grants were offered twice in 2020 -- in August and November. All funds have been distributed.

A majority of recipients reported that their artistic practice makes up their primary source of income, making these funds critical, according to the city. These grants provide direct support to individuals and businesses that generate economic activity and support the community’s wellbeing.

“We want to thank musicians and artists for their role in the community as we, as a city, work together during this global pandemic,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “While we see positive signs regarding vaccines, we know that we must continue to protect ourselves and each other. The City’s commitment to music venues, musicians, cultural institutions and artists is a part of a variety of supports like broadband access, rental assistance, and small business relief.”

There were a total of 1,736 applicants reporting losses of $165.6 million.