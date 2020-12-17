HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Ask 2: I have a RV and am only in Texas part of the year. What do I do about registering my vehicle?

Answer: Are you a person who loves to take long, cross-country road trips and usually camps out in their RV? Well, according to the Two Steps One Sticker website, that is an accurate description of a seasonal Texan -- one who engages in RV traveling for a portion of the year. These drivers may title and register their car/RV in Texas if they have a Texas address.

The renewal process for out of state motorists is as follows,

“ ... if you renew your vehicle registration using the out-of-state self-certification option, a remark will be placed on your vehicle record indicating that an inspection is still due. Once you return to the state, you must complete a Texas vehicle inspection within three days of arrival at your home, duty station, or destination.”