COVID-19 vaccinations begin at Houston’s Michael DeBakey VA Medical Center

HOUSTON – Vaccinations of the COVID-19 vaccine began at the Michael DeBakey VA Medical Center on Wednesday morning.

Howard Green was the first to receive the vaccine.

“I thought it was just my job to step up and volunteer to make things work,” said Howard Green, Emergency Department Nurse Manager.

Green is the emergency department nurse manager at the hospital and a veteran of the Coast Guard.

“I think this is good for all the veterans to see as well as my colleagues who work here to give them a little more confidence and belief in the vaccine. It can work,” said Green.

The hospital received nearly 3,000 doses on Tuesday.

Dr. Regina Bailey, an Emergency Medicine Physician, was second in line.

“It was very easy, it felt even easier than the flu shot, so very small pinch, did not hurt,” said Dr. Regina Bailey

Bailey also works in the emergency department treating veterans.

“I’m touching someone with COVID every day at work. So that’s another reason why it’s so important to get vaccinated to protect myself so I can keep protecting and caring for the veterans,” said Bailey.

She said the last nine months have been difficult as a doctor and a mother.

“Working in this field and just seeing people go through the disease has been very distressing and emotional, but it’s also good when we are able to help patients,” said Bailey.

The hospital was also vaccinating residents of its long-term care facility and was set to begin Wednesday afternoon.