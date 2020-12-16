Charlotte Han Sharp, wife of Texas A&M chancellor, dies after lengthy illness

Charlotte Han Sharp, 67, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at her home in College Station following a lengthy illness. She was the wife of John Sharp, Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System.

AUSTIN, Texas – Charlotte Han Sharp, the wife of Texas A&M chancellor John Sharp, died Tuesday at her home in College Station after a lengthy illness. She was 67.

She was born in Temple, Texas, on Aug. 20, 1953, to Robert and Millicent Han. Charlotte Han Sharp grew up in Austin and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1977 with a bachelor of science in home economics, majoring in textiles and clothing. She married John Sharp in 1978.

Charlotte Han Sharp was heavily involved in her husband’s long career in politics and public service since his election to the Texas House of Representatives in 1978, according to a release.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends and family make donations to Mobile Loaves & Fishes at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Austin or to the Woman’s Club of Bryan, according to a release.

She is survived by her husband and their children, Spencer and Victoria; a daughter-in-law, Brigitte; two granddaughters, Simone and Freya; and her brother, Robert Dale Han Jr.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary Cathedral in Austin. She will be laid to rest at The Texas State Cemetery.