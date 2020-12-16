Gunman sought after 1 killed, 1 injured in north Harris County shooting

One person dead and another is injured after a double shooting in north Harris County.

HOUSTON – A 36-year-old man was killed in a double shooting in north Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office. A 43-year-old woman is in stable condition after she was shot several times.

Investigators said the shooting occurred at 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday at Barren Springs Drive and Ella Boulevard.

Deputies said the two victims were sitting in a black Nissan Infinity when two suspects in a dark-colored Ford Fiesta pulled into the parking lot and approached their vehicle. Then, a male suspect began shooting from the passenger side window, sending several rounds into the car. Then, the suspects fled the scene.

Update for 500 Barren Springs shooting 1 male is deceased and 1 female in stable condition. Sgt G Pinkins https://t.co/c15PVaIdWn — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 16, 2020

Both victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds, deputies said. The man died at the scene, while the woman was transported to Memorial Hermann The Woodlands.

Investigators said the suspect reportedly ditched the Ford Fiesta about a quarter-mile away.

HCSO is conducting interviews with witnesses and retrieving surveillance video from nearby businesses.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.