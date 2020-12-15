Retired Houston police officer fatally shot by neighbor in Kerr County, deputies say

KERRVILLE, Texas – Authorities said they are investigating what led up to the fatal shooting of a retired Houston police officer who lives in Kerr County Monday.

According to KSAT-TV, a news release said Kerr County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 500 block of Honor Drive after shots were fired. Deputies said they learned that there was an argument between two residents in the subdivision that got heated and led to an exchange of gunfire.

Deputies said they found Mart Hanna, the 68-year-old retired Houston police officer, fatally shot.

The man who shot him was identified as Kenneth Brown, a 71-year-old retired U.S. Customs Officer, investigators said. Deputies said Brown was not injured in the shooting.

Deputies said no arrests were made in the case on Monday and the investigation is ongoing.