49ºF

Local News

No more lost luggage, thanks to United Airlines’ new baggage handling technology

Anavid Reyes, Traffic Expert, KPRC

Tags: Traffic, United Airlines, Travel, Baggage

HOUSTON – United Airlines’ new baggage handling system at George Bush Intercontinental Airport is the first of its kind in the United States. Our Traffic Expert Anavid Reyes got a rare opportunity at a first look behind the scenes at this new technology that impressively reduces the chances of losing your luggage.

Here’s what you need to know

  • The system will have over 6 miles of the conveyor when complete. Conveyors will run up to 340 feet per minute.
  • The new technology will be able to process 10,000 bags per hour.
  • New baggage control room with technology currently used in Dubai/Inchon.
  • Provides the ability to expand flights without needing more real estate.
  • Increased scan accuracy by 25%
  • Creates the ability to reroute customer bags while in storage system without manual intervention ensuring bags get onto the correct flight.
  • 1st integrated early bag storage system in the US:
    • Stand-alone building
    • Ability to store 3300 bags
    • Improve retrieval times at customer request

Phase one opened up last week, operating 33% of the new system. Phase two construction begins in January, allowing United Airlines to process even more bags. Everything should be completed by mid-2022.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.