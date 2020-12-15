No more lost luggage, thanks to United Airlines’ new baggage handling technology

HOUSTON – United Airlines’ new baggage handling system at George Bush Intercontinental Airport is the first of its kind in the United States. Our Traffic Expert Anavid Reyes got a rare opportunity at a first look behind the scenes at this new technology that impressively reduces the chances of losing your luggage.

Here’s what you need to know

The system will have over 6 miles of the conveyor when complete. Conveyors will run up to 340 feet per minute.

The new technology will be able to process 10,000 bags per hour.

New baggage control room with technology currently used in Dubai/Inchon.

Provides the ability to expand flights without needing more real estate.

Increased scan accuracy by 25%

Creates the ability to reroute customer bags while in storage system without manual intervention ensuring bags get onto the correct flight.

1st integrated early bag storage system in the US: Stand-alone building Ability to store 3300 bags Improve retrieval times at customer request



Phase one opened up last week, operating 33% of the new system. Phase two construction begins in January, allowing United Airlines to process even more bags. Everything should be completed by mid-2022.