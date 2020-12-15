Family, friends host watch parties for local The Voice finalists in season finale

HOUSTON – It was a watch party in southeast Houston to support The Voice finalist Desz in the two-night season finale. The Houston native is one of five performers to make it to the talent show’s finale.

So how’d she do?

“Every time she sings I’m like, ‘Is that my daughter?’” said her father Glen Washington.

Washington said his second oldest daughter started singing in churches when she was around 14 years old after her mother died. He thought her performance of the song “Holy Ground” Monday night was remarkable.

“I wasn’t expecting her to sing that,” he said. “I was expecting her to sing some Patti Labelle or maybe Gladys Knight. But her choice was just perfect.”

The Houston area has another finalist in the running.

John Holiday, of Richmond, delivered another stirring performance Monday night. Friends in Fort Bend County held a scaled-back watch party due to COVID-19 levels but their support was strong nonetheless.

“We just witnessed John Holiday’s best song ever on The Voice,” said friend Lee Leaman. “An original song that we’ll probably hear on the radio one day.”

In less than 24 hours one of these incredible talents could receive life-changing news and be crowned The Voice. But their friends and family are expecting big things regardless of the outcome.

“I see a very big future,” said Michaela Washington, Desz’s younger sister. “This is just great exposure for her. And of course, her being coached by Kelly was just awesome.”

If either Desz or Holiday wins, they will be the third Houston-area native to be crowned The Voice in recent years. Danielle Bradbery, of Cypress, won in 2013 and Sundance Head, son of the late rock-n-roll star Roy Head, won in 2016.