New crime-fighting pilot program part of District J Patrol initiative unveiled

HOUSTON – Thursday morning Council Member Edward Pollard unveiled and demonstrated a new online reporting platform as part of the District J Patrol initiative.

“The concept of the District J patrol was born out of directly hearing from residents on issues they were facing, regarding lower-level quality of life crimes and violations that plague our community,” said Pollard.

The new digital platform allows residents in District J to report quality of life issues and lower level crimes like the removal of junk cars, panhandling, prostitution, illegal parking and graffiti abatement.

The Houston Police Department’s Differential Response Team (DRT) will handle the reports. Pollard hopes this new online platform will improve policing and community relations in District J. “My vision is for District J patrol to be the new modern approach to community policing where residents work collaboratively with law enforcement to build more trust in the neighborhoods they serve,” said Pollard.

If you live in District J and want to use the reporting platform or just want to check it out head to www.DistrictJPatrol.com