MD Anderson receives its first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

HOUSTON – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center received its allocation of COVID-19 vaccine early Monday, the hospital announced.

Here are photos of the vaccine reaching the facility.

Vaccine arriving at M.D. Anderson facilities. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Vaccines on the the way to the M.D. Anderson pharmacy. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

“MD Anderson’s initial vaccination clinics will safely and efficiently vaccinate health care workers caring for highly immune compromised patients and those with increased risk of occupational exposure,” the hospital said in a news release.

MD Anderson, one of four hospitals in Texas to receive doses of Pfizer’s vaccine today, has received the shipment.... Posted by KPRC2 Haley Hernandez on Monday, December 14, 2020

Vaccination clinics are scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Dec. 16, to give employees time to become familiar with new information made available following emergency authorization.