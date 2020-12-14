Man with knife injured in officer-involved shooting in Ben Taub Hospital parking garage, police say

HOUSTON – A suspect is in custody after police said shots were fired on the second floor of the Ben Taub Hospital parking garage Monday.

Officers said they were called to the hospital’s parking garage located in the 1500 block of Ben Taub Loop around 1:30 a.m. after a man went to the hospital to check himself in for psychological distress. Police said he was then seen cutting himself in the garage.

According to Chief Art Acevedo, the suspect charged at the officer, who then fired his gun at least two times. The suspect was hit, but Acevedo said he then tried to steal the officer’s truck. After the failed attempt, he was taken into custody, Acevedo said.

Police said the suspect is in surgery and the officer is on limited duty while the shooting is being investigated.