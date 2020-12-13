WATCH LIVE: Houston hosts 25th annual menorah lighting ceremony

HOUSTON – The city of Houston will light the public menorah Sunday night in front of City Hall at Hermann Square.

The program will feature addresses by dignitaries Houston City Council Member Abbie Kamin, Jewish community leader and chair of the Jewish Federation Robert Lapin, and Mayor Sylvester Turner.

The symbol of the public menorah reflects the very principles upon which America was founded: freedom of religious observance from religious oppression, the power of light pushing away darkness, and the victory of righteousness over wickedness, according to the city.

“The Holiday of Chanukah contains a universal message for people of all faiths; namely that good will ultimately triumph over evil, freedom over oppression, and light over darkness,” said Rabbi Moishe Traxler, Director of Chabad Outreach of Houston. “This is symbolized by kindling the Menorah. By adding another candle each night, we learn the lesson of increasing in goodness and kindness. A lesson so terribly pertinent in our times.”