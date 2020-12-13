Cy-Fair FD: 12-year-old hospitalized in critical condition following wreck on US 290

A 12-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition Sunday following a wreck on US 290, according to the Cy-Fair Fire Department.

The wreck happened at around 9:40 a.m. on US 290 near Mason Rd. in Cypress.

Investigators said the 12-year-old boy was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated.

Three people, including the 12-year-old, were transported to an area hospital following the crash.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.